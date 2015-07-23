July 23 AT&T Inc reported a 1.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it added postpaid customers.

The second-largest U.S. wireless carrier said net income attributable to the company fell to $3.04 billion, or 58 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $3.55 billion, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's revenue rose to $33.02 billion from $32.58 billion. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)