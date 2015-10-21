Oct 21 AT&T Inc said on Wednesday that
consensus revenue estimates for its third-quarter were
"inflated" as they differed from its own accounting, which
includes results from DirecTV, acquired by the No. 2 U.S.
wireless carrier in July.
Shares of AT&T, which is scheduled to report results on
Thursday, fell as much as 1.3 percent after the Wall Street
Journal first reported that the company's revenue for the
quarter could fall short of market expectations.
AT&T's shares closed down 0.4 percent at $33.60.
"It is clear many revenue estimates for DirecTV include the
full month of July. Under GAAP we are only allowed to include
revenue beginning July 25," AT&T spokesman Brad Burns told
Reuters. "This is a one-time variance as analysts sort through
some of the normal modeling of an acquisition," Burns added.
AT&T said in September that it would change the methodology
DirecTV used to count its commercial subscribers to conform to
its practices, which would reduce DirecTV's total subscriber
count by 918,600 at the close of the deal.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)