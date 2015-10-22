Oct 22 AT&T Inc, long the No. 2 U.S.
wireless carrier and since July the world's biggest pay-TV
operator, reported an 18.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue,
helped by its DirecTV acquisition and as it added more prepaid
mobile subscribers.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $3.0 billion,
or 50 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from
$3.13 billion, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company, reporting its first earnings since completing
its $48 billion acquisition of satellite TV operator DirecTV,
said total operating revenue rose to $39.1 billion from $33.0
billion.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya and Sudarshan Varadhan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and Sriraj Kalluvila)