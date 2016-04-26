April 26 AT&T Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier, reported a 24.4 percent jump in quarterly revenue, largely helped by the acquisition of satellite TV operator DIRECTV.

Net income attributable to AT&T rose to $3.80 billion, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $3.26 billion.

On a per share basis, net income fell to 61 cents from 63 cents.

The company, which bought DIRECTV for $48.5 billion last year, said total operating revenue rose to $40.53 billion from $32.58 billion (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)