By Marina Lopes
| WASHINGTON, Sept 30
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 AT&T Inc expects that
customer use of its equipment installment plan will have reached
50 percent in the third quarter, the company said in a
regulatory filing on Tuesday, fewer customers than analysts
expected.
Last year, faced with growing competition from rivals, AT&T
debuted its NEXT equipment financing plan, which decouples the
cost of service from the cost of devices.
In July, AT&T said it expected two-thirds of its customers
to be on the plan by the end of the year.
In previous quarters, the equipment financing plan has
resulted in a lower average revenue per user for AT&T but higher
equipment revenue, as customers take on the majority of the
burden of paying for their devices.
A shrinking base of new customers has made the wireless
industry increasingly competitive, with carriers slashing prices
and launching new plans every few weeks as they vie for
customers.
Still, AT&T, in its filing released on the final day of the
third quarter, said it expects its postpaid customer defection
rates to remain at 1 percent or lower for the quarter. The
company will release third-quarter results in October.
As the market for new smartphone customers shrinks, wireless
companies are turning to connected devices for growth.
AT&T said it expects to service nearly half of new connected
vehicles in 2015. Connected cars link to a wireless provider's
network and allow drivers to unlock a car remotely and make it a
wireless hot spot for other devices, among other functions.
AT&T said it currently provides connectivity to nearly 2
million cars and added 500,000 cars in the third quarter.
The carrier expects to connect more than 10 million
vehicles by the end of 2017.
(Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Leslie Adler)