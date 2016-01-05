By Malathi Nayak
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 5 AT&T Inc will expand its
smart city services to help municipal authorities remotely
monitor conditions of roads and bridges in real time and give
citizens mobile apps to stay informed about things like traffic
and safety problems, the company said on Tuesday.
The company's smart cities efforts are aimed at tapping into
a market that some expect to grow beyond $1 trillion by 2020.
AT&T has not yet broken out revenue or profit for such
"Internet of Things" services. These include things like
connected cars and wired homes with automated thermostats and
security systems.
AT&T has been demonstrating its smart cities technology at
an event for developers on the sidelines of this week's Consumer
Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
So far, AT&T's existing smart-city services comprise
Web-connected utility meters, street lights and water systems.
The No. 2 U.S. wireless company said it is also building a
digital dashboard to help city authorities monitor city
conditions and developments from power outages to traffic jams.
In recent years, authorities of some cities from Barcelona,
Spain to San Jose, California, have slowly been working on
"smart cities" with telecom and technology companies. The
technology being developed aims to improve the quality and
cost-efficiency of services such as energy and transportation,
and to help manage resources better.
Some cities including Chicago, Dallas and Atlanta "have
agreed to partner and work with us to deploy some of these
solutions together." Chris Penrose, senior vice president of
AT&T's Internet of Things division, said in an interview.
"We can actually monitor and measure the real feedback from
both citizens and ... savings and improved operational costs for
the cities that we can then take that and use with other cities
going forward."
With the U.S. wireless market reaching saturation, AT&T is
looking for new revenue sources by developing Web-connected
services including smart cities, connected cars and automated
homes.
The global market for "smart cities" is expected to grow to
about $1.6 trillion in 2020, according to consulting firm Frost
& Sullivan.
Technology companies have also embarked on smart city
efforts such as Alphabet Inc's Sidewalk Labs that is
developing technologies aimed at improving urban life and city
services.
AT&T has forged partnerships with companies including Cisco
Systems Inc, General Electric Co, Intel Corp
and Qualcomm Inc to develop services for smart
cities. In September, it set up a new division to focus on smart
cities.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by David Gregorio)