Jan 8 AT&T Inc sold more than 10 million
smartphones in the fourth quarter, a record, the company said on
Tuesday.
The total topped the previous record of 9.4 million sold in
the same quarter in 2011.
The latest results suggested AT&T smartphone sales for all
of 2012 will be about 26.7 million units, slightly ahead of its
previous forecast of 26 million.
On Monday, AT&T rival Verizon Wireless said it
had its strongest fourth quarter ever, with an increase in
subscribers and a rise in sales of Apple Inc's iPhone 5
and other devices.
While smartphones help operators keep customers and attract
new ones they also raise costs. Wireless service providers
including AT&T pay hefty subsidies to handset makers so that
they can offer device discounts to customers who commit to
two-year contracts.
Wells Fargo analyst Jennifer Fritzsche said AT&T could miss
her expectations for a wireless profit margin of 32.7 percent
because of higher-than-expected smartphone sales.
Shares of AT&T were down 1.3 percent at $34.47 on Tuesday
morning.
The company averaged daily sales of more than 110,000
smartphones that run on Apple, Google Android and
Microsoft Window operating systems, AT&T Chief
Executive Ralph de la Vega said in a statement.
AT&T will announce fourth-quarter results on Jan. 24.
Analysts, on average, expect earnings per share of 49 cents,
compared with 42 cents for the same quarter last year, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.