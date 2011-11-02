WASHINGTON Nov 2 A U.S. judge on Wednesday
ruled that she would allow Sprint and C Spire Wireless to
pursue part of their antitrust lawsuit against AT&T Corp's
(T.N) proposed acquisition of T-Mobile USA.
AT&T and T-Mobile, a unit of Deutsche Telekom AG
(DTEGn.DE), had sought to dismiss the lawsuit, but U.S.
District Judge Ellen Huvelle agreed to allow Sprint and C Spire
to pursue their injury claims about the effect the deal would
have on the market for wireless devices.
She also agreed to allow C Spire, previously known as
Cellular South, to pursue injury claims about the effect the
deal would have on roaming. She agreed to dismiss the remaining
claims, according to the 44-page ruling.
The U.S. Justice Department's antitrust division is already
challenging AT&T's proposed acquisition of T-Mobile.
(Reporting by Jeremy Pelofsky)