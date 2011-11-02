* AT&T and T-Mobile had sought to dismiss lawsuit
* C Spire can also pursue injury claims, judge rules
* Some claims by Sprint are dismissed
(Adds comments from AT&T, Sprint, C Spire, byline)
By Jeremy Pelofsky
WASHINGTON, Nov 2 A U.S. judge on Wednesday
ruled that Sprint and C Spire Wireless can pursue part of their
antitrust lawsuit against AT&T Inc's (T.N) proposed $39 billion
acquisition of T-Mobile USA.
AT&T and T-Mobile, a unit of Deutsche Telekom AG
(DTEGn.DE), had sought to dismiss the lawsuit, but U.S.
District Judge Ellen Huvelle agreed to allow the competitors to
pursue their injury claims about the effect the deal would have
on the market for wireless devices.
The decision may complicate matters for AT&T and T-Mobile
USA because they will now have to simultaneously fight the
government's attempt to block the deal and argue against claims
by the two competitors.
The judge also agreed to allow C Spire, a small regional
carrier previously known as Cellular South, to pursue injury
claims about the effect the deal would have on roaming
services, according to the 44-page ruling.
"Where private plaintiffs have successfully pleaded
antitrust injury, the fact that they are defendants'
competitors is no bar" to pursuing their claims, Huvelle
wrote.
She did agree to dismiss the remaining claims alleged,
including that Sprint, the No. 3 U.S. wireless carrier, would
be hurt in the market for wireless airwaves that are needed to
serve customers and the market for network development.
Sprint had also argued that the combination of AT&T and
T-Mobile would hurt the market for backhaul services, links
between the core network and more remote locations. Huvelle
said that Sprint's theory was not sufficiently supported.
Wayne Watts, AT&T Senior Executive VP and General Counsel,
said the ruling dismissed "the vast majority of the claims"
from Sprint and CellSouth.
"We believe the limited, minor claims they have left are
entirely without merit," he said in an emailed statement.
Sprint and C Spire said they were pleased the court allowed
them to continue to fight their cases. The decision will also
allow the competitors to get documents related to the case from
AT&T and T-Mobile.
The strategy by AT&T's competitors is unusual because
competitors opposed to such combinations often just complain
publicly rather than file their own lawsuit, typically leaving
that up to antitrust enforcers.
Plus, U.S. antitrust law is designed to protect consumers,
rather than competitors, which means that courts would be
expected to view a competitor's lawsuit skeptically.
Huvelle ordered a scheduling conference for the
competitors' antitrust lawsuit for Dec. 9.
The Justice Department in August sued to block the
combination of the two wireless carriers, which would vault No.
2 ranked AT&T into the leading position in the U.S. wireless
market over Verizon Wireless.
The government argued it would crimp competition, lead to
higher prices and hurt innovation. That case goes to trial in
February.
The cases are USA v. AT&T, T-Mobile USA Inc and Deutsche
Telekom AG, case No. 11-1560 and Sprint Nextel Corp v. AT&T Inc
et al, No. 11-1600, and Cellular South v. AT&T, No. 11-1690.
All the cases are before the U.S. District Court for the
District of Columbia.
(Additional reporting by Sinead Carew in New York; Editing by
Gary Hill)