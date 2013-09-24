NEW YORK, Sept 24 AT&T Inc Chief Executive Randall Stephenson said on Tuesday that his company would buy wireless assets in Europe if there were value opportunities.

Stephenson declined to comment on any potential deals in an appearance at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia conference. But he said that he sees mobile broadband investment taking off in Europe over time if regulators' spectrum policies changed.

Some analysts have speculated that AT&T could buy overseas assets from Vodafone Group Plc which agreed to sell its stake in U.S wireless operator Verizon Wireless to its joint venture partner Verizon Communications Inc.