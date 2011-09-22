Artwork on sex, passion and sensuality up for sale at Sotheby's
LONDON, Feb 10 Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
NEW YORK, Sept 22 AT&T Inc (T.N) is still hopeful it can address the U.S. government's concerns about its proposed $39 billion purchase of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGn.DE) unit T-Mobile USA, the chief executive of AT&T, Randall Stephenson, said on Thursday.
While it is preparing for a court trial starting Feb. 13 to defend the deal, AT&T is also looking to talk to the U.S. Department of Justice about a possible settlement ahead of the court date. The DoJ sued to block the deal in August.
"We do remain hopeful there may be some kind of solution that could address the DoJ concerns," Stephenson told a Goldman Sachs investor conference. "The benefits of the deal are unchanged." (Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
LONDON, Feb 10 Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 A Cerberus Capital Management LP-led group of investors plans to unveil an alternative in-court restructuring proposal for debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA as early as next month, right after finalizing due diligence procedures, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said on Friday.