WASHINGTON Aug 31 The Federal Communications Commission said it will not undermine the Justice Department in its review of AT&T Inc's (T.N) $39 billion bid for Deutsche Telekom AG's (DTEGn.DE) T-Mobile USA.

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit to block the deal on Wednesday because of anti-competition concerns.

The FCC has never approved a significant takeover that the Justice Department has challenged in court, a commission official said. (Reporting by Jasmin Melvin. Editing by Robert MacMillan)