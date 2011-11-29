WASHINGTON Nov 29 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission planned to approve AT&T Inc's (T.N) request to withdraw its application for approval of its acquisition of T-Mobile USA, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

AT&T and T-Mobile USA owner Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGn.DE) said last week they wanted to withdraw their application with the FCC to focus on defending their $39 billion deal from a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Justice Department. (Reporting by Jasmin Melvin)