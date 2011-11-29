UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
WASHINGTON Nov 29 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission planned to approve AT&T Inc's (T.N) request to withdraw its application for approval of its acquisition of T-Mobile USA, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
AT&T and T-Mobile USA owner Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGn.DE) said last week they wanted to withdraw their application with the FCC to focus on defending their $39 billion deal from a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Justice Department. (Reporting by Jasmin Melvin)
