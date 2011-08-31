GfK says Michael Dell raises stake to 9.8 pct
FRANKFURT, Feb 7 German research firm GfK said on Tuesday that Michael Dell, founder of the personal computer firm, had bought a 9.8 percent stake in the company.
WASHINGTON Aug 31 The Obama administration on Wednesday filed to block AT&T's (T.N) proposed acquisition of wireless rival T-Mobile USA (DTEGn.DE) because of anticompetitive concerns, two sources familiar with the matter said.
A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment as did a spokesman for AT&T.
Blocking the combination on antitrust grounds would be a big blow to the telecommunication giant's expansion plans. (Reporting by Jeremy Pelofsky. Editing by Robert MacMillan)
* Inuvo acquires netseer -strengthening its suite of ad-technology with In-Image Advertising
* Brocade Communications Systems-on feb 3, 2017, co, broadcom got a request for additional information from FTC relating to merger - sec filing