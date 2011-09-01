BRIEF-Accenture to acquire iDefense Security Intelligence Services
* Accenture to acquire iDefense Security Intelligence services, a cyber threat intelligence business
WASHINGTON, Sept 1 The White House had no role in the U.S. Justice Department's decision to sue to block AT&T Inc's (T.N) $39 billion purchase of T-Mobile USA, a spokesman said on Thursday.
"The decision was made by the Justice Department. It's a law enforcement action," said White House spokesman Jay Carney. "The White House did not have a role in making the decision."
Asked whether AT&T lobbyist Jim Cicconi had been to the White House on Thursday, Carney said he was not aware he had.
The surprise move announced on Wednesday was the biggest antitrust challenge yet by the Obama administration and would, if successful, end AT&T's move to unseat Verizon Wireless as the No. 1 U.S. mobile carrier. [ID:nN1E77U1HR] (Reporting by Jeff Mason; editing by Todd Eastham)
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 French retailer Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie plans to auction off a controlling stake in Brazil-based appliance chain Via Varejo SA in March, although prospects for a buyer are far from certain, given the industry's myriad problems.
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 A challenge on U.S. national security grounds to Infineon Technologies' agreed deal to buy Wolfspeed from U.S. firm Cree Inc could crimp the German chipmaker's profit and electric car ambitions, analysts said.