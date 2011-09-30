, Sept 30 AT&T Inc (T.N) has asked a U.S. court to dismiss a Sprint Nextel (S.N) case against AT&T's proposed $39 billion purchase of T-Mobile USA.

AT&T, the No. 2 U.S. mobile service, argued in a document filed on Friday at the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia that the court should dismiss the case due to Sprint's "lack of standing" in its argument that the deal would hurt competition in the U.S. wireless market.

"Sprint cannot wrap itself in the cloak of wireless service consumers' interest because Sprint is not a consumer but instead a competitor in the sale of wireless services," the filing said.

The U.S. Department of Justice has also sued to block the deal, which would vault AT&T into a leading position in the U.S. wireless market by buying No. 4 operator T-Mobile USA, a unit of Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE). (Reporting by Sinead Carew)