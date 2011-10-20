Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Thursday:
Oct 20 MetroPCS Communications PCS.N is the first in line to buy assets from AT&T Inc (T.N) and T-Mobile USA if they win U.S. regulatory approval for their $39 billion merger, according to a Bloomberg report.
The report, which cites unnamed people familiar with the situation, said that a deal would likely include subscribers and wireless spectrum. Representatives for neither AT&T nor T-Mobile USA were available for comment.
It cited one unnamed person saying that a deal would likely be valued at less than $4 billion. However, any deal would require AT&T to win approval for its T-Mobile USA purchase -- a deal that the U.S. Justice Department is looking to block.
MetroPCS has made no secret of the fact that it would like to buy spectrum and has said it hopes to use its $2.2 billion available liquidity to gain access to new airwaves.
T-Mobile USA is a unit of Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) . (Reporting by Sinead Carew; editing by Bernard Orr)
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 French retailer Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie plans to auction off a controlling stake in Brazil-based appliance chain Via Varejo SA in March, although prospects for a buyer are far from certain, given the industry's myriad problems.
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 A challenge on U.S. national security grounds to Infineon Technologies' agreed deal to buy Wolfspeed from U.S. firm Cree Inc could crimp the German chipmaker's profit and electric car ambitions, analysts said.