Dec 20 AT&T Inc will join rival Verizon
Communications in disclosing details on government
requests for customer data starting in 2014, after investors
called on the two largest U.S. carriers to reveal more about
controversial spying operations.
New York-based Verizon, the second-largest U.S. telephone
company by revenue, unveiled its move on Thursday following
pressure from activist investors concerned about the extent of
network operators' roles in systematic government surveillance.
"Like Verizon recently announced, we intend to publish a
semi-annual online report that will provide information on the
number of law enforcement requests for customer information that
our company receives in the countries in which we do business,"
AT&T said in a statement on Friday.
Investors, including Boston's Trillium Asset Management and
the New York State Common Retirement Fund, publicly pushed
Verizon and AT&T last month to disclose details on their sharing
of customer information with government agencies.
The carriers' moves come days after a White House-appointed
panel proposed curbs on various U.S. National Security Agency
operations, including a halt to bulk collection of phone call
records.
The shift by carriers toward greater disclosure followed
similar initiatives from tech companies such as Google Inc
and Yahoo Inc, in the wake of revelations by
former NSA contractor Edward Snowden that highlighted close ties
between spy agencies and technology firms.
Silicon Valley, worried about a customer backlash, has
called for greater transparency around U.S. government requests
for user information. Until now, telephone companies like
Verizon had been much less outspoken than their technology and
Internet counterparts.
AT&T said it intends to start next year by disclosing the
total number of requests received in 2013 in criminal cases, the
number of customers affected and details about legal demands.