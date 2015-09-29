Sept 29 AT&T Inc may take a charge
estimated at $1.1 billion related to DirecTV's Venezuela assets,
the company disclosed Friday in a U.S. regulatory filing.
AT&T said in the filing it is evaluating whether to use a
less preferential Venezuela currency exchange rate to value more
than $1.1 billion in DirecTV assets in that South American
country.
Those assets' value is currently based on an exchange rate
of 12 Venezuelan bolivars per U.S. dollar. AT&T said it may
value the assets at the so-called Simadi exchange rate of about
200 bolivars per U.S. dollar, according to the filing. Venezuela
introduced the Simadi rate in February as part of a currency
devaluation.
"If AT&T changes to the Simadi exchange rate, it will have a
negative impact on reported revenues, operating income and the
fair value of our investment in the Venezuelan subsidiary," the
company said in the SEC filing on Friday.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)