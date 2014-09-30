BRIEF-Freddie Mac director Raphael W. Bostic to resign
* Raphael W. Bostic will resign from Freddie Mac's board of directors, effective May 31, 2017
Sept 30 Attacq Ltd :
* NAV per share at June 30 2014 was R14.77, 24.0 pct higher than prior year NAVPS of R11.91 (restated)
* Raised a total of R2.9 billion in cash from shareholders during current financial year in order to fund developments, make investments and reduce debt
* Net rental income increased by 55.4 pct year-on-year
* Investment income in 2014 includes dividends of R356.2 million and interest income of R68.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Magnolia Capital Fund LP reports a 17 percent stake in Nicholas Financial Inc as of March 15, 2017- SEC filing
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 The world's financial leaders will renounce competitive devaluations and warn against exchange rate volatility, a document showed on Friday, but are likely to struggle to find common ground on trade and financing against climate change.