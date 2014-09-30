Sept 30 Attacq Ltd :

* NAV per share at June 30 2014 was R14.77, 24.0 pct higher than prior year NAVPS of R11.91 (restated)

* Raised a total of R2.9 billion in cash from shareholders during current financial year in order to fund developments, make investments and reduce debt

* Net rental income increased by 55.4 pct year-on-year

* Investment income in 2014 includes dividends of R356.2 million and interest income of R68.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: