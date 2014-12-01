European shares set for slightly lower open - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
MILAN, March 17 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Dec 1 Attacq Ltd
* To become sole shareholder of AWIC with Atterbury retaining a 20 pct undivided co-ownership interest in Mall of Africa
* Has agreed to dispose of 15 pct of its 25 pct shareholding in Atterbury. With its remaining 10 pct shareholding, Attacq will retain a seat on Atterbury's board
* Deals contemplated in this announcement, if concluded, will entail a net consideration of less than 5 pct of Attacq's market capitalisation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 7920)
MILAN, March 17 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
SEOUL, March 17 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0721 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL March 17 *251.7 -210.3 -94.2 ^March 16 279.8 -89.3 -237.4 March 15 128.9 -268.8 84.7 March 1
* Secured agreement to exercise £20m accordion for everyday loans from lending banks