BRIEF-Jordan's Comprehensive Leasing board proposes 18 PCT dividend for 2016
* FY net profit 2.3 million dinars versus 2.1 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kfQESA) Further company coverage: )
ATHENS, Sept 20 Greece's central bank said on Tuesday that it was lifting any restrictions on new lending by Attica bank after its shareholders approved a new management.
The Bank of Greece, which supervises small lenders including Attica, froze new lending by the bank last week until "serious structural problems and corporate governance issues are resolved". Its shares were temporarily suspended.
Attica Bank shareholders approved the nomination of Theodoros Pantalakis as the bank's new Chief Executive Office, on Tuesday.
"Today's extraordinary shareholders' meeting puts an end to the management gap," the Bank of Greece (BoG) said in a statement. "Following Tuesday's developments, the BoG immediately lifts the restrictions." (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing Renee Maltezou)
* FY net profit 2.3 million dinars versus 2.1 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kfQESA) Further company coverage: )
* FY net profit 9.3 million dinars versus 15.8 million dinars year ago
* FY net profit 1 million dinars versus 1.1 million dinars year ago