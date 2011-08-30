ATHENS Aug 30 Small Greek lender Attica Bank (BOAr.AT) made a pretax loss of 73.4 million euros ($106 million) in the first half due to provisions for bad and doubtful loans and losses from a planned government debt swap.

Attica, which is 43 percent owned by engineers' pension fund TSMEDE, said provisions reached 79 million euros, including 52.8 million for a writedown on government bond holdings.

Attica's other big shareholders are Hellenic Post Savings (TT) (GPSr.AT), with a 22 percent stake, and the Loans & Consignments Fund (L&C), with 19 percent.

The bank said its Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio stood at 14.3 percent at the end of the first half, with total assets at 4.6 billion euros.

It said non-performing loans (NPLs) made up 9 percent of its loan book. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Will Waterman)