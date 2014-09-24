BRIEF-Lennar reaffirms 2017 gross margin forecast
* "Year-end margin will still be right on top of our guidance" - CEO on conf call
RABAT, Sept 24 Attijariwafa Bank, one of Morocco's biggest lenders, posted a 1.8 percent rise in net profit to 2.3 billion dirhams ($266.79 million) during the first six months of the year. (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi, editing by Louise Heavens)
* FY 2016 net loss of 2.5 million zlotys ($632,047) versus profit of 483,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON, March 21 A federal court in Florida ordered Neil Pecker and his company Vision Financial Partners to pay more than $6.5 million in restitution and fines, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Tuesday.