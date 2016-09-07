(Adds details and background)
RABAT, Sept 7 Attijariwafa Bank, one of
Morocco's biggest lenders, reported on Wednesday a 7.9 percent
rise in its first-half net profit to 2.49 billion Moroccan
dirhams ($260 million).
Traders and analysts in Casablanca said the results slightly
beat expectations. Attijari's shares rose only 0.1 percent, held
back by concern over the broader outlook for the Moroccan
market.
Profit growth was boosted by a decrease in risk costs
related to bad loans in its domestic market and to its expansion
in sub-Saharan African markets.
Attijari said total risk costs estimated at 1.1 billion
dirhams fell 5 percent from the end of 2015 and provisions
covered 72.2 percent of bad loans, up from 71.8 percent at the
end of the year.
The bank said it had set aside an additional 1.4 billion
dirhams in provisions, down from 1.6 billion in the same period
a year earlier.
Net banking income was up 3.5 percent at 10.1 billion
dirhams as revenues and margins improved, the Casablanca-based
bank said in a statement.
Interest margins rose 0.2 percentage points while return on
equity (ROE), a widely followed gauge of profitability for
banks, was 15.5 percent, up 0.9 percentage points from the same
period last year.
"The bank took advantage of interest rate cuts by the
central bank but competition puts pressure on its interest
margin," an analyst in Casablanca stock exchange said.
Attijariwafa has subsidiaries in Tunisia, Ivory Coast,
Senegal, Mauritania, Mali, Cameroon, Gabon and Congo
Brazzaville, plus branches in Europe catering mainly to
Moroccans living there.
The bank, controlled by Moroccan royal family holding SNI,
said consolidated loans rose by 3.8 percent and total deposits
rose by 5.1 percent to 264.2 and 393.6 billion dirhams
respectively.
Attijariwafa says it has the largest branch network in
Morocco and Africa with 3,376 branches across 23 countries, up
from 3,331 in 2014.
($1 = 9.6817 Moroccan dirhams)
