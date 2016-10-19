RABAT Oct 19 Attijariwafa Bank< ATW.CS>, one of Morocco's biggest lenders, has bought Rwandan bank Cogebanque, sources close to the deal said on Wednesday.

The deal will be signed during a visit by the Moroccan king to Rwanda, where he arrived on Tuesday, the sources said.

Cogebanque is Rwanda's third largest bank by assets, which reached 167.5 billion Rwandan francs ($226.05 million) at the end of the third quarter of 2015, according to the company.

Attijariwafa Bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 741.0000 Rwandan francs) (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi, additional reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana in Kigali, editing by Louise Heavens)