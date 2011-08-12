RABAT Aug 12 Attijariwafa Bank , Morocco's biggest lender, on Friday posted a 15.2 percent rise in its net profit during the first six months of this year after the bank boosted productivity mainly by keeping costs in check.

The bank, whose biggest shareholder is a holding controlled by Morocco's royal family, said its net profit rose to 2.24 billion dirhams ($280 million) from 1.94 billion dirhams during the first half of 2010.

Its net banking product, or turnover, rose 14.8 percent to 7.94 billion dirhams after net lending income rose 14 percent to 4.85 billion dirhams and net income from non-core banking activity rose 10.3 percent to 2.56 billion dirhams.

Attijariwafa shares edged up 1.7 percent in early trading on the Casablanca bourse after the earnings were announced. (Reporting by Souhail Karam; Editing by Douglas Hamilton and Hans-Juergen Peters) ($1=8.002 Moroccan dirhams)