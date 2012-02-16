RABAT Feb 16 AttijariWafabank, Morocco's biggest private lender, posted an 11.8 percent rise in net consolidated income to 5.3 billion dirhams ($620 million) on Thursday.

The bank, in which a conglomerate controlled by the Moroccan royal family is a key shareholder, said net operating income rose 8.3 percent to 15.9 billion dirhams, according to a statement posted on the Casablanca bourse's website.

Chief Executive Mohamed Kettani had said in August last year that the bank should manage to raise its net profit by 15 percent in 2011, matching the performance clocked during the first half of 2011.

AttijariWafa'a shares were up 1.6 percent by 1117 GMT. ($1= 8.5118 Moroccan dirhams) (Reporting By Souhail Karam; Editing by Greg Mahlich)