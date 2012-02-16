(Recasts with details)

RABAT Feb 16 AttijariWafa Bank, Morocco's biggest lender, posted a 12 percent rise in 2011 net profit as market share gains in loans offset the effects of political instability in Tunisia and Ivory Coast and tight liquidity in Morocco.

The net profit was below a forecast the bank's Chief Executive Mohamed Kettani made last August for an increase in net profit of 15 percent in 2011, matching the performance clocked during the first half of 2011.

AttijariWafa shares rose by as much as 1.6 percent after the bank reported net consolidated income of 5.3 billion dirhams ($620 million) for 2011 against 4.7 billion dirhams in 2010.

The bank, in which a conglomerate controlled by the Moroccan royal family is a key shareholder, said net operating income rose 8.3 percent to 15.9 billion dirhams.

Private investment bank Casablanca Finance Group (CFG) said AttijariWafa's earnings were below its estimates, which were for a 10.9 percent rise in its net operating income in 2011.

But CFG also said the earnings "outperform the sector figures in terms of deposits and loans growth, which demonstrates (AttijariWafa) group's resilience and strong fundamentals in a challenging environment".

The bank is pushing to raise penetration in Morocco, currently at about 40 percent and has also been using income from domestic operations to expand in Africa over the past decade.

It has subsidiaries in Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Mauritania, Mali, Cameroon, Gabon and Congo Brazzaville, plus branches in Europe catering mainly for Moroccan expatriates.

CFG said in a note a "good surprise" in AttijariWafa's earnings came from a 38.5 percent drop in the cost of risk.

"The drop in the cost of risk comes from an improvement by 0.4 (percentage) point in the non-performing loans' ratio to 4.9 percent," it said, noting that it likely came from a write-back of provisions for non-performing loans on the Tunisian and Ivory Coast subsidiaries that totalled 325 million dirhams in 2010.

Shares in AttijariWafa fell 14 percent in 2011, slightly underperforming Casablanca's all-share index which dropped 13 percent last year.

The bank will propose a 8.5 dirhams dividend for 2011, up 6.3 percent from 2010, it said in a statement posted on the Casablanca bourse's website.

($1= 8.5118 Moroccan dirhams) (Reporting By Souhail Karam; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Jane Merriman)