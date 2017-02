CASABLANCA, Morocco Aug 15 Morocco's biggest lender, AttijariWafa Bank (ATW.CS), expects its net profit to rise by a further 15 percent by the end of the year after seeing a similar rise in the first half of 2011, its CEO said on Monday.

"The plan is to have the same performance in the second half," CEO Mohamed Kettani told a news conference attended by reporters and market analysts in Casablanca.

(Reporting by Souhail Karam)