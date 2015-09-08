UPDATE 5-Hong Kong chooses new Beijing-backed leader amid political tension
* Beijing-backed Carrie Lam becomes first female leader of HK
RABAT, Sept 8 Attijariwafa Bank , one of Morocco's biggest lenders, reported a 2.2 percent rise in first-half net profit attributable to shareholders on Tuesday of 2.3 billion Moroccan dirham ($237 million).
($1 = 9.7178 Moroccan dirham) (Editing by Jason Neely)
* Beijing-backed Carrie Lam becomes first female leader of HK
* OGM approves cash dividend of EGP 0.145 per share for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2oiQ8Sq) Further company coverage: