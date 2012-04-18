* Geithner highlights U.S. dollar swaps' role

By Glenn Somerville

WASHINGTON, April 18 U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Wednesday that the United States was playing a "central" role in helping Europe cope with its debt crisis and any suggestion that it was holding back from doing so was wrong.

Speaking at the Brookings Institution ahead of a series of meetings that will focus on Europe, Geithner said the IMF can raise money quickly if needed and pointed out that the Federal Reserve has opened currency swap lines to ensure European dollar liquidity.

The key issue for sessions that open Thursday with an informal gathering of Group of Seven rich countries is whether to further bolster the International Monetary Fund's resources so that it protect other nations against potential adverse spillover from Europe's woes.

Some, like Japan, have already stepped up with new pledges but the United States has said it will not ask Congress for more money for the IMF and wants Europe to do more to help itself.

Geithner said the dollar swap lines offered to the European Central Bank and to national European banks were vital in containing Europe's crisis by relieving stress on the banking system.

He said the United States was only country directly aiding Europe in that fashion. "Other countries are not willing to do it directly, they're only doing it through the IMF and of course what the IMF does is backed up by the United States to a significant extent," Geithner added.

"So it's a mistake to look at this and suggest that the United States is holding back from and standing apart from this broad effort," Geithner said. "We have been central to the broad effort by the world to help reinforce what Europe is doing and we're doing it in ways that are most effective for what Europe needs right now."

Formal meetings of the Group of 20 finance ministers will be held on Friday, followed by semi-annual sessions of the IMF and the World Bank. The G20 is a forum for the world's leading industrialized and emerging economies to discuss and coordinate international policy.

Geithner has said repeatedly that the Obama administration will not seek additional funds from Congress for the IMF to use to reinforce a firewall against the risk of European contagion.

Trying to do so in a presidential election year would likely set off a firestorm of political criticism about helping wealthy European nations and the Obama administration has said that it feels the IMF has ample resources in any event.

"The IMF is in a very good position ... to demonstrate to the world that ... it has the ability to raise additional finance from other countries very, very quickly if it needs to do that," Geithner said on Wednesday.

"I think that's good because that will prove to the world that there's a substantial capacity that can reinforce what Europeans are doing and help cushion, if necessary, the effects of any European trauma on the rest of the world."

"What we did not want to see is people look to the IMF as a way to substitute for a more forceful European response," he said.

Ahead of this weekend's meetings, some other countries have already made pledges of additional financial support for the IMF, in contrast to the stance the United States has taken.

Japan, Sweden and Denmark said they were committing a total $77 billion more, a sign of their concern that Europe's debt crisis could flare up again and cause problems for the broader global economy. Japan alone put up $60 billion.

Dollar swap lines were used during the 2007-2009 financial crisis when banks around the globe were experiencing severe liquidity issues and then were reactivated when Europe's debt woes set in.

The dollar as the global reserve currency and much of the world's commerce is conducted in dollars, so the swap lines relieve banks from having to dump dollar holdings quickly if they experience a credit squeeze.

Geithner stressed the benefits for Europe from having the swap lines in place.

"Those swap lines have played a very important role in dampening and cushioning the effects of Europe's crisis on the rest of the world because it diminishes the need for European banks to dramatically reduce their external assets very quickly, which would put a lot more downward pressure on the global economy," he said.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Glenn Somerville; Editing by W Simon)