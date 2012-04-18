* Geithner highlights U.S. dollar swaps' role
By Glenn Somerville
WASHINGTON, April 18 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner said on Wednesday that the United States was
playing a "central" role in helping Europe cope with its debt
crisis and any suggestion that it was holding back from doing so
was wrong.
Speaking at the Brookings Institution ahead of a series of
meetings that will focus on Europe, Geithner said the IMF can
raise money quickly if needed and pointed out that the Federal
Reserve has opened currency swap lines to ensure European dollar
liquidity.
The key issue for sessions that open Thursday with an
informal gathering of Group of Seven rich countries is whether
to further bolster the International Monetary Fund's resources
so that it protect other nations against potential adverse
spillover from Europe's woes.
Some, like Japan, have already stepped up with new pledges
but the United States has said it will not ask Congress for more
money for the IMF and wants Europe to do more to help itself.
Geithner said the dollar swap lines offered to the European
Central Bank and to national European banks were vital in
containing Europe's crisis by relieving stress on the banking
system.
He said the United States was only country directly aiding
Europe in that fashion. "Other countries are not willing to do
it directly, they're only doing it through the IMF and of course
what the IMF does is backed up by the United States to a
significant extent," Geithner added.
"So it's a mistake to look at this and suggest that the
United States is holding back from and standing apart from this
broad effort," Geithner said. "We have been central to the broad
effort by the world to help reinforce what Europe is doing and
we're doing it in ways that are most effective for what Europe
needs right now."
Formal meetings of the Group of 20 finance ministers will be
held on Friday, followed by semi-annual sessions of the IMF and
the World Bank. The G20 is a forum for the world's leading
industrialized and emerging economies to discuss and coordinate
international policy.
Geithner has said repeatedly that the Obama administration
will not seek additional funds from Congress for the IMF to use
to reinforce a firewall against the risk of European contagion.
Trying to do so in a presidential election year would likely
set off a firestorm of political criticism about helping wealthy
European nations and the Obama administration has said that it
feels the IMF has ample resources in any event.
"The IMF is in a very good position ... to demonstrate to
the world that ... it has the ability to raise additional
finance from other countries very, very quickly if it needs to
do that," Geithner said on Wednesday.
"I think that's good because that will prove to the world
that there's a substantial capacity that can reinforce what
Europeans are doing and help cushion, if necessary, the effects
of any European trauma on the rest of the world."
"What we did not want to see is people look to the IMF as a
way to substitute for a more forceful European response," he
said.
Ahead of this weekend's meetings, some other countries have
already made pledges of additional financial support for the
IMF, in contrast to the stance the United States has taken.
Japan, Sweden and Denmark said they were committing a total
$77 billion more, a sign of their concern that Europe's debt
crisis could flare up again and cause problems for the broader
global economy. Japan alone put up $60 billion.
Dollar swap lines were used during the 2007-2009 financial
crisis when banks around the globe were experiencing severe
liquidity issues and then were reactivated when Europe's debt
woes set in.
The dollar as the global reserve currency and much of the
world's commerce is conducted in dollars, so the swap lines
relieve banks from having to dump dollar holdings quickly if
they experience a credit squeeze.
Geithner stressed the benefits for Europe from having the
swap lines in place.
"Those swap lines have played a very important role in
dampening and cushioning the effects of Europe's crisis on the
rest of the world because it diminishes the need for European
banks to dramatically reduce their external assets very quickly,
which would put a lot more downward pressure on the global
economy," he said.
