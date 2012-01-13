Jan 12 Jonathan Streeter, the lead prosecutor
in the Raj Rajaratnam insider trading trial, is leaving the
Manhattan U.S. attorney's office to join the Dechert law firm
in New York.
Streeter, an assistant U.S. attorney, next month will
become an equity partner in the firm's white collar and
securities litigation practice, a spokeswoman for Dechert said
on Thursday.
Streeter, 43, joined the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office
-- the largest and busiest in the United States -- in 2000. He
led the case against Marc Dreier, a prominent lawyer who
pleaded guilty in 2009 to a $400 million fraud.
More recently, Streeter headed the prosecution of hedge
fund tycoon and Galleon Group founder Rajaratnam -- the banner
case in the FBI and federal prosecutors' wide-ranging probe of
insider trading.
Rajaratnam, who was born in Sri Lanka, was convicted on all
counts after a two-month trial in Manhattan federal court and
is serving an 11-year prison term.
Dechert's lawyers include partner Andrew Levander, who
represents former MF Global Holdings CEO MFGLQ.PK Jon
Corzine. Corzine resigned in November after the company went
bankrupt.
(Reporting by Basil Katz)