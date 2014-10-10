Oct 10 Euronext Paris:

* Ordinary shares of Attractive Sport will be admitted to trading on Marche Libre on Oct. 15 at issue price of 3.12 euros per share

* Number of shares to be traded: 1,221,000

* Attractive Sport is engaged in the acquisition of interests and holdings in French of foreign companies or businesses