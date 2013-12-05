* KKR shareholding will drop to about 3 pct
* ATU receives 100 million euros in fresh equity
* Debt decreased by 80 pct to 150 million euros
FRANKFURT, Dec 5 Private equity group KKR
has struck a deal to restructure the debt of loss-making
German car repair chain Auto-Teile Unger (ATU),
drawing a line under an ill-fated investment.
The companies have agreed on a debt-for-equity swap with
ATU's main creditors, credit investment groups Centerbridge and
Babson Capital, as well as funds managed by Goldman Sachs, ATU
said in a statement on Thursday.
ATU, a household name in Germany, will gain fresh equity of
about 100 million euros ($136 million) under the deal. Its debt
will drop by more than 600 million euros to about 150 million
euros, including a fresh credit line of 75 million euros from
HayFin Capital Management.
Annual coupon payments will be reduced by more than 90
percent, ATU said.
KKR's equity stake will be reduced to about 3 percent, while
private equity peer Centerbridge will become majority
shareholder.
ATU is suffering from weak customer demand in the European
car market, which has been a prime casualty of the continent's
economic crisis as hard-pressed consumers defer purchases.
Online shops for car parts - such as Delticom -
are also eating into its business.
Reuters first reported in August that KKR and Centerbridge
were in talks over a debt-for-equity swap.
KKR bought ATU from private equity peer Doughty Hanson for
1.45 billion euros in 2004, financing the deal with large sums
of debt, which was loaded on to ATU's books. In 2008 KKR
injected about 140 million euros of equity to save its
investment from bankruptcy.