BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "FinTech" payments technology for Chase Pay
* JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "Fintech" payments technology for Chase Pay
FRANKFURT Aug 8 KKR-owned car repair chain Auto-Teile Unger (ATU), a household name in Germany, will present a restructuring plan by October, the loss-making company said on Thursday.
ATU and the private equity investor are currently working on a long-term concept to overhaul the equity and liquidity situation, ATU said in its a statement, confirming a Reuters report about the planned revamp.
Sources familiar with the transaction had told Reuters that KKR is in talks with credit investment firm Centerbridge - which has bought up a substantial portion of ATU's bonds - on a plan that is likely to include swapping part of the company's debt of around 600 million euros for equity.
ATU also said in its fiscal year 2012/2013, which runs until the end of June, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) dropped to 62 million euros ($83 million) from 103 million in the year-earlier period. It posted a net loss for the period.
* JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "Fintech" payments technology for Chase Pay
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.