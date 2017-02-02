VIENNA Feb 2 Austria's competition authority
said it was confident that German media group ProSiebenSat.1's
plan to take over smaller Austrian rival ATV will go
through once certain conditions to resolve antitrust concerns
have been undertaken.
The involved companies and the competition authority have
analysed the market and discussed possible remedies, which will
be subject to a market test after the official notification of
the deal, the competition authority said in a statement on
Thursday.
"I am confident that the merger can be approved... under
appropriate conditions," the authority's head Theodor Thanner
said.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Victoria Bryan)