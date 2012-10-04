OAKLAND, Calif. Oct 3 The city council of
Atwater, California approved a fiscal emergency declaration on
Wednesday night, a move that could put the city of 28,000 on the
path to becoming the fourth city in the most populous U.S. state
to declare bankruptcy this year.
California requires its local governments to try to enter
talks with their creditors to avert bankruptcy filings, but
municipalities may declare fiscal emergencies to circumvent the
law and file for bankruptcy.
Municipal debt market analysts are keeping a close eye
on the finances of local governments in California out of
concern that some could use fiscal emergency declarations as a
way to speed Chapter 9 filings to attempt to shed financial
obligations.
San Bernardino, California's city council in July authorized
a bankruptcy filing after declaring a fiscal emergency. The city
of 210,000 residents 65 miles (104 km) east of Los Angeles,
filed for bankruptcy on Aug. 1.
By contrast, Stockton, a city of 300,000 located about 62
miles (100 km) to the northwest of Atwater, became California's
first city to file for Chapter 9 bankruptcy protection this
year after 90 days of inconclusive mediation with its creditors.
Mammoth Lakes, a resort town of about 8,000 residents in
California's Sierra Nevada mountains, followed Stockton into
bankruptcy court, saying it could not afford a $43 million legal
judgment against it. Mammoth Lakes has since reached a
settlement with the property developer in the legal dispute and
later this month will seek to have its bankruptcy case
dismissed.
Like Stockton, Atwater has fallen on hard times after its
housing market imploded and sent property tax revenue
plummeting. Furloughs and a hiring freeze were not enough to
stem Atwater's losses and the city now faces a budget gap of
more than $3 million.
City officials are looking into options for increasing
revenue such as raising 20-year-old rates for water services and
10-year-old rates for garbage collection services while clamping
down on costs, all while considering whether to pursue a
bankruptcy filing.
Union representative Nancy Vinson said 38 of Atwater's
non-safety employees have received layoff notices and that 12
are sure to lose their jobs as part of the city's efforts to
pare spending.
Vinson told Reuters by telephone that she believes Atwater's
financial troubles are so severe that the city will not be able
to avoid a bankruptcy filing.
"I believe they're heading straight to bankruptcy," she
said.
Mayor Joan Faul could not be reached for comment.