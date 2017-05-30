May 30 Offshore driller Ensco Plc said it would buy smaller rival Atwood Oceanics Inc in an all-stock deal valued at about $839 million.

Atwood shareholders will receive 1.6 Ensco shares for each Atwood share.

The deal, which values each Atwood share at $10.72, represents a premium of 32.6 percent to the company's Friday close. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)