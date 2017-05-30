BRIEF-Rexford Industrial acquires two properties for $35.9 mln
* Rexford Industrial acquires two properties for $35.9 million
May 30 Offshore driller Ensco Plc said it would buy smaller rival Atwood Oceanics Inc in an all-stock deal valued at about $839 million.
Atwood shareholders will receive 1.6 Ensco shares for each Atwood share.
The deal, which values each Atwood share at $10.72, represents a premium of 32.6 percent to the company's Friday close. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
WASHINGTON, June 21 A federal judge on Wednesday blocked EnergySolutions from buying rival Waste Control Specialists, a unit of Valhi Inc the Justice Department said.
SAO PAULO, June 21 Brazilian sugar firm Copersucar reported on Wednesday a profit of 254 million reais ($76 million) for the crop year 2016/17, versus 32 million reais a year earlier, due to higher sugar prices and larger sales from subsidiary Eco-Energy and the joint venture Alvean.