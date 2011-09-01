* Contract from Apache unit for 2 rigs to work in Australia

Sept 1 - Offshore drilling contractor Atwood Oceanics Inc said its subsidiary has won contracts from a unit of Apache Corp to use two of its rigs in Australia, increasing Atwood's revenue backlog by about $560 million.

Apache Energy would use Atwood Eagle and Atwood Falcon rigs in Australia for 18 and 30 months, respectively.

Atwood Eagle will likely commence its contract in July next year, while Atwood Falcon is expected to start in May.

The contracts increase Houston-based Atwood's total revenue backlog by 57 percent to $1.55 billion, the company said.

"Atwood has been active in Australia for over 35 years, and we look forward to increasing our presence further in this growing and strategic market," Chief Executive Rob Saltiel said.

Atwood shares have gained 13 percent of their value so far this year and were up 3 percent at $43.27 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore)