TAIPEI, June 18 AU Optronics, the
world's No.4 flat panel maker, said a U.S. trade body had
affirmed an earlier ruling that the Taiwanese company did not
violate patents owned by Thomson Licensing.
The International Trade Commission upheld a preliminary
decision that AU did not infringe on any valid claim of patents
asserted by Thomson, AU said in a brief statement on Sunday. It
did not elaborate.
The case, brought by Thomson in 2010, concerned LCD panel
display technologies. The company had sought a ban on imports
into the U.S. of some AU products.
Thomson is a unit of French digital video firm Technicolor
, which is restructuring after financial difficulties.
(Reporting by Jonathan Standing)