TAIPEI Feb 6 AU Optronics, the world's No.4 flat panel maker, posted a consolidated net loss of T$13.17 billion ($446 million) in the fourth quarter, narrowing from a net loss of T$21.0 billion in the year-earlier period, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

For details of the release, please see here%20Presentation_Handout%20Chinese.pdf (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Richard Pullin)