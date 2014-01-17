Jan 17 AU Optronics Corp

* Says changes its China TFT-LCD facility to 6 generation from 8.5 generation due to market demand, investment returns

* Says buys production equipment for T$4.1 billion ($135.8 million)

* Says unit AUO Crystal plans to spin off Jinda Materials Corp Ltd

