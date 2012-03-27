BRIEF-Paulson & Co takes share stake in Achaogen, dissolves in J&J
* Paulson & Co takes share stake of 72,500 shares in achaogen inc - sec filing
TAIPEI, March 27 Taiwan's AU Optronics , the world's No.4 LCD maker, said on Tuesday it plans to issue up to 800 million shares via a private placement to raise fund for new technology and capacity investment.
The company said in a statement that it will use the money raised to invest in AMOLED technology and to enhance company's operational capital position.
It did not give further details of the placement. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)
* Paulson & Co takes share stake of 72,500 shares in achaogen inc - sec filing
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON Feb 14 Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc walked away from their $34 billion merger on Tuesday and Cigna Corp sought to end its deal with Anthem, shelving the industry consolidation they charted to address former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.
* Paulson & co cuts share stake in fedex corp by 89.7 percent to 11,000 shares - sec filing