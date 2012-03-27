TAIPEI, March 27 Taiwan's AU Optronics , the world's No.4 LCD maker, said on Tuesday it plans to issue up to 800 million shares via a private placement to raise fund for new technology and capacity investment.

The company said in a statement that it will use the money raised to invest in AMOLED technology and to enhance company's operational capital position.

It did not give further details of the placement. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)