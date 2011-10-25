BRIEF-Kincora completes private placement
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TAIPEI Oct 25 Taiwan's AU Optronics Corp , the world's No.4 LCD maker, posted a worse than expected loss in the third quarter, citing falling panel prices.
AU , which supplies major brands such as Hewlett-Packard , Dell Inc and Sony Corp , posted a net loss of T$15.796 billion ($524.3 million) for July-September. It was the fourth consecutive quarterly loss for the company.
Nine analysts had expected AU to post a net loss of T$12.01 billion, according to a consensus forecast by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It reported a net profit of T$227 million in the same period a year earlier but a net loss of T$10.77 billion in the previous quarter. ($1 = 30.128 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)
Feb 10 Maurice "Hank" Greenberg, the former American International Group Inc chief executive, has reached a settlement that ends his 12-year battle with the New York attorney general's office, which accused him of orchestrating sham transactions at the insurer.
* Qtrly loss per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: