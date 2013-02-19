TAIPEI Feb 19 AU Optronics, the world's No.4 flat panel maker, is planning to sell 640 million to 800 million shares in the form of American deposit receipts (ADRs).

Proceeds from the sale will be used for raw material purchases, the company said in a statement to the Taiwan stock exchange late on Monday.

AU stocks ended 7 percent limit up at T$12.05 on Monday. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Stephen Coates)