DUBAI May 4 Ahli United Bank (AUB), Bahrain's largest lender, posted a 5 percent increase in first-quarter net attributable profit on Wednesday.

The bank's net attributable profit for the three months to March 31 was $154.6 million. This compares with $147.2 million in the corresponding period of 2015, it said in a bourse statement.

SICO Bahrain had forecast the bank would make a first-quarter profit of $151.9 million.

Quarterly net interest income was to $201.3 million, up 5.5 percent on the same period of last year.

