BRIEF-Trematon Capital Investments says HY HEPS will increase by 179 pct from last year
* Intrinsic NAV seen decreaseing by c.2% to 361 cents per share from 367 cents per share at previous interim period
DUBAI May 4 Ahli United Bank (AUB), Bahrain's largest lender, posted a 5 percent increase in first-quarter net attributable profit on Wednesday.
The bank's net attributable profit for the three months to March 31 was $154.6 million. This compares with $147.2 million in the corresponding period of 2015, it said in a bourse statement.
SICO Bahrain had forecast the bank would make a first-quarter profit of $151.9 million.
Quarterly net interest income was to $201.3 million, up 5.5 percent on the same period of last year.
* To conduct private placement offering to raise minimum of $3 million offering consisting of minimum of 8.6 million units at $0.35/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: