China 2016 services trade deficit widens to $260.1 bln as tourists splurge
BEIJING, Jan 26 China's trade deficit in services widened to $260.1 billion last year, from $206.5 billion in 2015, the foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday.
DUBAI Nov 9 Ahli United Bank (AUB), Bahrain's largest lender, posted flat growth in third-quarter net attributable profit on Wednesday.
The bank's net attributable profit for the three months to Sept. 30 was $140.9 million, it said in a statement, the same net profit as for the corresponding period of 2015.
SICO Bahrain forecast the bank would make a profit in the period of $129.5 million.
Net interest income reached $212.3 million during the quarter, compared to $213.1 million in the year earlier period.
Fees and other income slipped to $48.5 million, down from $92.9 million in the corresponding period of last year, although the amount it set aside as provisioning against bad loans and investments dropped to $17.1 million from $61.4 million over the same timeframe. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)
