Oct 6 Aubay SA :

* Buys 76 pct stake in Spanish company Norma4

* Says deal is financed entirely in cash and will be integrated into accounts as of Oct. 1

* Says Norma4 is based in Madrid and specializes in services applications, production support and technology consulting Source text: bit.ly/1s1Eo6r Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)