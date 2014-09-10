Sept 10 Aubay SA :

* Says H1 group net income is 3.5 million euros, up 20.8 pct

* Says H1 revenue is 119.6 million euros, up 23.1 pct

* Confirms FY outlook of slight growth in revenue and current operating income of 20 million euros

* Says advance on FY dividend of 0.11 euro per share to be paid on Oct. 31