Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 10 Aubay SA :
* Says H1 group net income is 3.5 million euros, up 20.8 pct
* Says H1 revenue is 119.6 million euros, up 23.1 pct
* Confirms FY outlook of slight growth in revenue and current operating income of 20 million euros
* Says advance on FY dividend of 0.11 euro per share to be paid on Oct. 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)